Renton, WA

Behind the scenes of Goodwill, the first name in secondhand stores

By Sandi Doughton
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT’S A TUESDAY afternoon, and a steady stream of vehicles is pulling up to the donation station at the Renton Goodwill. Employees in fluorescent vests dash back and forth, offloading the day’s haul: garbage bags bulging with clothes, a fishing net big enough for a 20-pound Chinook salmon, two plastic crates crammed with half-used bottles of hand lotion and shampoo, a small rototiller, a bathmat and DVD player in a paper sack, a black lacquered chest of drawers.

Comments / 26

Fred Banks
5d ago

I for one will not donate nor shop at Goodwill. It has lost the true reason why it opened in the first place. They used to hire (primarily) disabled and Handicapped individuals. My biggest problem is that Goodwill went Union. That drove up prices. You don't seem to see any Handicapped or disabled people working there.

Reply(3)
29
Michael Bilson
5d ago

Goodwill is much like the Democrat Party. Collecting Millions in Donations meant to help people but instead keeps the $$ and offers a program or a class. #wokeyet

Reply(3)
26
Ray Budau
5d ago

I had a friend work there for 41 years. They even put his picture on a truck. no retirement no nothing from them. look up and see how much the ceo makes a year.

Reply(1)
10
 

