Behind the scenes of Goodwill, the first name in secondhand stores
IT’S A TUESDAY afternoon, and a steady stream of vehicles is pulling up to the donation station at the Renton Goodwill. Employees in fluorescent vests dash back and forth, offloading the day’s haul: garbage bags bulging with clothes, a fishing net big enough for a 20-pound Chinook salmon, two plastic crates crammed with half-used bottles of hand lotion and shampoo, a small rototiller, a bathmat and DVD player in a paper sack, a black lacquered chest of drawers.www.seattletimes.com
