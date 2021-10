The FDA is saying, “We won’t authorize COVID booster shots because there’s not a lot of evidence showing breakthrough cases result in hospitalization or death.” By that logic, we shouldn’t take flu shots, since that disease is also unlikely to kill us. The trouble is, like flu, breakthrough COVID cases can still make people awfully sick, and COVID keeps victims quarantined for weeks. What is the economic impact of millions of preventable breakthrough COVID cases? It would be nice if President Biden stepped forward and, for once, said, “Doctors may understand medicine but they don’t understand economy. To avoid further shutdowns and protect our already strained hospitals, I’m going to ensure booster shots are available to all who want them.”

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO