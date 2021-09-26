CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes

wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn is here, and that means the risk of hitting deer on rural roads and highways is rising, especially around dusk and during a full moon. Deer cause over one million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than $1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries. Property damage insurance claims average around $2,600 per accident, and the overall average cost, including severe injuries or death, is over $6,000.

www.wfxrtv.com

lakecountystar.com

Watch for deer: Crashes increase during autumn months

LAKE COUNTY — Fall is upon us, bringing with it the return of football, the changing colors of leaves, and an increase in deer vs. car crashes. Almost 50,000 deer vs. vehicle crashes are reported every year in the state of Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police, with more than 20,000 occurring in September through November. About 80% of the happen on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Montana State
wktn.com

Motorists Cautioned that Deer are More Active this Time of Year

You don’t have to be a hunter to be affected by hunting season. Hardin County Wildlife officer Ryan Kennedy said that this time of year also impacts motorists, “Typically what coincides with deer season in the fall is the breeding season shortly after, and deer are just more active in the fall…active in the morning hours and evening hours, and just a good reminder for motorists when they’re out to be aware so we can avoid car deer collisions.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
city-countyobserver.com

Breeding Season For Deer Means Greater Risk Of Car Collisions

Breeding Season For Deer Means Greater Risk Of Car Collisions. White-tailed deer begin their breeding season, also called the rut, during October. During this time, deer (especially bucks) will be moving across roadways more frequently as they search for mates. Staying aware and keeping the following information in mind can...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds motorists that deer are more active at this time of year and to use extra caution on roadways

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year. Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe location and call 911 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.
MISSOURI STATE
Bangor Daily News

This is the most active time of year for deer ticks in Maine

The first day of autumn may spell the official end of summer, but it’s not the end of tick season. In fact, things are starting to ramp up as the summer’s deer tick nymphs are turning into this fall’s adults. Numbers of the Lyme disease-carrying deer ticks will continue to rise, peaking in October.
MAINE STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

Reduce Your Risk of Falling by Taking These Simple Steps

(StatePoint) A fall can result in unwanted outcomes, including injury, loss of independence, and a decreased ability to do the things that are most important to you or a loved one. Each year, 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries. Even falls that don’t lead...
LIFESTYLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Harvest Time Means Farm Equipment Back on the Road

It’s harvest time in west central Iowa, which means increased farm vehicle traffic on the roadways. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams reminds motorists of some safety precautions when encountering farm implements on the road. “Just make sure you are going slow behind them. If they’re coming up to a field...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
