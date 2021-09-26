Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes
Autumn is here, and that means the risk of hitting deer on rural roads and highways is rising, especially around dusk and during a full moon. Deer cause over one million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than $1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries. Property damage insurance claims average around $2,600 per accident, and the overall average cost, including severe injuries or death, is over $6,000.www.wfxrtv.com
