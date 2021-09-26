Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes

You don’t have to be a hunter to be affected by hunting season. Hardin County Wildlife officer Ryan Kennedy said that this time of year also impacts motorists, “Typically what coincides with deer season in the fall is the breeding season shortly after, and deer are just more active in the fall…active in the morning hours and evening hours, and just a good reminder for motorists when they’re out to be aware so we can avoid car deer collisions.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO