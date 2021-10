The BuildStrong Academy of Orlando is open to train and place area students who want to pursue careers in the skilled trades for the building industry. The new center will use the Home Builders Institute’s industry-recognized curriculum, one of only three preapprenticship programs recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, and starting by year-end 2022 is expected to take about 500 new trainees from beginners to tradespeople who are sought out by employers.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO