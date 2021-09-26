CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan American Family Finally Returns to California; ‘It’s A Story Of Hope’

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The Zia family was safe back on American soil Sunday morning, but their thoughts were still focused on family members, friends and colleagues who remained back in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It was a night of celebration as they returned to a homecoming in San...

The Taliban vowed no revenge. One Afghan family tells a different story

(Reuters) – When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe. As they searched for prominent local politician Ajmal Omar – who had helped drive the militants out of a Nangarhar district a year earlier and tried to dissuade young Afghans from joining them – Taliban members detonated explosives at his ancestral home.
Rapid City Journal

‘Boat Family’ became an American success story

Known as the “Boat Family” when they arrived in Chadron more than 40 years ago after escaping from Vietnam, it was recently verified that all nine of the Hoangs are flourishing in different parts of America. Chadron definitely played a role in this heartwarming story, even though the Hoangs remained...
California returning land to Black couple's heirs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that allows ownership of a prime beachfront property to be transferred to heirs of a couple who built a resort for Black people in the early 1900s.(Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Minnesota Man Stuck In Afghanistan Still Struggling To Get Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friends of a Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan keep running into roadblocks to bring him home. Qais, a U.S. citizen went to visit family in Afghanistan, and got stuck after Kabul fell to the Taliban. His supporters are now being told to find an alternative way to get him home. “I feel like it’s disappointing that we are letting him down,” said Sarah Lippert. Lippert is trying to stay positive after learning it may be more difficult to get her friend and coworker Qais out of Afghanistan. “I was the one responsible for telling him that they – the state department – might...
Kent man finally reunited with his Afghan family

Azizulla Jabarkhail couldn’t help but be in a celebratory mood Friday afternoon at Sea-Tac Airport after greeting his wife and three young children following their long return home from Afghanistan to Kent. “I’m so surprised and very happy today,” Jabarkhail said to reporters during a dramatic Oct. 1 reunion. “I’m...
Telling the Family Story: Angeline Sturgis on American Dream Stories

Everyone has a story. It’s a reporter’s job to get to the part of someone’s life that captures a compelling moment that will motivate, entertain, or move the reader. Of course, unless it’s something ‘newsworthy,’ most people aren’t asked to tell theirs. And that’s too bad. There are some remarkable stories that might just change a life.
Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
California is paying people to stop using meth

Under capitalism, there is no incentive as powerful as money. It’s the reason most of us do anything besides eat, sleep, and watch anime. Lawmakers in California know this too, which is why they’ve started paying people battling a meth addiction every time they test negative for the drug, according to NPR.
The Overlooked American Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

More than 75 years after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, roughly 136,000 people are living with the memories—and effects—of the disasters. In the U.S., specifically, there are believed to be just under 1,000 survivors. Many of these men and women ended up in Hiroshima and Nagasaki as children or young adults on those fateful days because they were visiting extended family, or had been sent to study in the country during a time of rising anti-Asian sentiments in the U.S. (It was not uncommon for families of Japanese descent in America to send their children to Japanese schools for a few years so that they would have the option to work in the country as adults.)
Hope for California Republicans

Last week’s stock market crash offered hope for Republicans looking to make a comeback in California in 2022. When times are good, people don’t want to make a change. When the going gets tough, the tough want to elect somebody else. Many reasons were given for the Republican loss of...
Families Of 9/11 Victims Join Calls To Build Memorial At Florida Condo Collapse Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of those who died in the 9/11 attacks are banding together with the grieving families of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. At the World Trade Center reflecting pool Thursday, members of the September’s Mission Foundation joined the calls for a memorial to be built at the condo collapse site in Florida. Nearly 100 people died in that collapse this past summer, but now, the land has been approved for sale. “So I really feel that that space, like here, the space behind me, is sacred and hallowed,” said Monica Iken, whose spouse died on 9/11. “Please help us honor and respect the final resting place where so many human remains simply vanished,” said Martin Langesfeld, whose brother died in the Florida condo collapse. An online petition calling on the local and federal government to buy the land has more than 6,500 signatures.
