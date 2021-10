A teenager from Clifton and another from Paterson have been arrested in the “coordinated attack” that led to the killing of a Newark man on Totowa Avenue. Ismael Leon, 19, of Paterson, and a 17-year-old, of Clifton, were arrested on Friday. Both were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO