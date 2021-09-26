CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' Bijan Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

By Cole Thompson
 5 days ago
For those still wondering if there’s a quarterback battle brewing in Texas, you can stop the argument now. The Longhorns have their man in Casey Thompson and it’s his job to control the offense accordingly.

However, the offense was never designed to be run through a quarterback.

For Texas’ offense to be at its best, it starts at running back. Low and behold, Bijan Robinson’s breakout day played evident against Texas Tech’s defense for three-quarters of action.

“We have a saying,” Thompson said following a 70-35 win. “Stay behind No. 5 and let him carry us. He’s doing a good job of that.”

Remember last week against Rice when Robinson tallied over 100 yards before halftime to go along with three touchdowns? Some believed that the was the peak of his play.

Instead, it could be the start to consistent outings ending with the triple-digit mark in yards before the start of the third quarter.

Robinson’s day began with a 38-yard touchdown reception from Thompson. A short wheel route led allowed him to get the edge over the Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) defender. From there, it was an easy waltz into the end zone.

“When I’m breaking tackles and making people miss downfield,” Robinson said, “I can just feel the energy of the team grow.”

Missed tackles were a common occurrence. Robinson averaged 7.6 yards per run. He dazzled with both speed, agility and vision that had the Red Raiders tripping over their own mistakes. By halftime, it was near the same result as last week.

Instead of three touchdowns, it was just one. The total yards, however, were 191.

“He’s electric, he makes everyone excited whenever he’s getting a carry, he’s so much fun to be able to block for,” Texas (3-1, 1-0) offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter said.

Make no mistake, Thompson’s five touchdown day did not go unnoticed. Passing for 303 yards and connecting with six different receivers propelled Texas to its largest point total in 16 seasons.

But again, Sarkisian’s offense isn’t designed around a certain style of quarterback. It is, however, built for the success of a certain type of runner. Robinson fits the mold to the T.

And when Robinson is thriving, so are his teammates in the backfield. Roschon Johnson tallied two touchdowns on 13 carries. Keilan Robinson, a “spark plug” type running back, needed four carries for 42 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the record.

When the Red Raiders’ defense was able to contain Robinson for a play, no worries there. Thompson would take shots downfield, connecting with new go-to receiver Xavier Worthy for a pair of touchdowns over 20 yards.

Consistency from Robinson early means consistency for Texas. Maybe the Horns need to write that down for future reference?

“When we start fast, start early and if I have the opportunity to do that for my team and get us going, then I feel we’ll have a pretty good day on the field.”

Sarkisian, who became a household name at USC, remembers when the Trojans played in a gauntlet of the former Pac-10. The team trusts its run game, led by Reggie Bush.

It’s who Robinson mirrors his game off of. It’s why he dons the No. 5 jersey.

Maybe one day in the future, he’ll join the hallowed fraternity that one college player is selected for each season and call Bush a Heisman brother forever.

Texas Loses Key Defensive Starter Against TCU

If Texas is hopeful of breaking its losing streak against TCU, the Longhorns will have to do so without a key defensive piece. As first reported by Horns247, the Texas will be without starting cornerback Josh Thompson due to a concussion. Head coach Steve Sarkisian did not state during his weekly press conference when Thompson suffered the injury.
A Battle In The Trenches?: Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Which "Horn" based school can pick up a win this weekend at Amon G. Carter Stadium? Will it be the Longhorns of Texas or the Horned Frogs of TCU?. Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) enters Fort Worth off its largest victory since 2005 over Texas Tech. Quarterback Casey Thompson looks to be in midseason form while a three-man rushing attack, led by Bijan Robinson, continues to control games late.
Who's Better? Texas' Robinson Or TCU's Evans

RB Rivals: Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Make Their Teams Go. Football is often defined by numbers. In many aspects of the sport, numbers equate to status. That also works in recruiting. Why settle for the No. 2 prospect at the position when you can go big and grab No. 1? Only time will tell which pans out to be the better player.
Texas Band Pauses Due To COVID Protocol

The Texas Longhorns football team is set to be without their marching band this Saturday when they travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. The band will be forced to miss the trip, after pausing operations due to COVID-19 protocols, with the university citing "an abundance of caution.
Can the Texas O-Line Sustain Recent Success Throughout Big 12 Play?

After trampling Texas Tech 70-35 on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns (3-1) are now riding high as one of the toughest parts of the conference schedule begins. It's hard for Longhorn fans not to feel confident, as a 70-point showing proves that the team has made some major strides since the dreadful loss at the hands the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago.
Cameron Dicker Named Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

A standout college athlete performs well not only on the field but also in the classroom. On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker was named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award that recognizes college football’s top scholar-athletes. Only two Longhorns have won this award previously:...
Texas Must Pound The Rock To Beat TCU

While much of the focus this season in Austin has centered around who the quarterback is, it appears Texas success is predicated on who else lines up in the backfield. The run game is going to be the key for Steve Sarkisian to win in Year 1 on the Forty Acres.
Defensive Growth Could Sets Tone For Texas Against TCU

Offensive production in football is exciting. Defenses, however, still remain difference-makers in the race for a conference title. Take Texas (3-1, 1-0) last week against Texas Tech for example. The focus was on a 70-point outing from the offense has the Horns secured their highest score since 2005. The defense...
Texas Hoops Secures Visit With Talented 5-Star Forward

Texas Hoops Secures Official Visit With Elite Forward Dillon Mitchell. Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns are on the brink of beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the Texas men's basketball program. But before the season tips off on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist, Beard...
Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

A 70-point showcase and still not ranked? Ok cool, Hook'Em. If the Associated Press refuses to allow Texas (3-1, 1-0) to see its name back in the top 25, we all know the polls are rigged. Keep in mind that Clemson (2-2) lost in overtime to an unranked North Carolina State and is averaging 21.8 points per game.
Is Justin Tucker a Future Hall-of-Famer?

Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal to lead Baltimore past Detroit on Sunday set social media ablaze. But it sparked another thought — is the former Longhorn a future Pro Football Hall of Famer?. It’s an interesting debate because there are so few pure kickers in the Hall of Fame...
