The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints will open up Caesars Superdome for the first time this season when they go toe-to-toe in Week 4. New Orleans began the year away from their home stadium in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but now have the all-clear to head back and will do so with a 2-1 record. Meanwhile, the Giants will head down to New Orleans in hopes of finding their first win of the season as they've begun the year 0-3. These past two weeks in particular have been rough for Joe Judge's teams, losing back-to-back contests on game-winning field goals.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO