Tua Tagovailoa's future with Dolphins in doubt after latest injury?

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTua Tagovailoa will miss several games with a rib injury he suffered last week, and questions are mounting about whether or not his future with the Miami Dolphins is secure. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by several personnel people and coaches around the NFL that Brian Flores would have preferred to draft Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa. People with the Dolphins insist general manager Chris Grier consults with Flores on all major roster moves and would not have gone against his wishes. Still, there have been plenty of signs over the past year that Flores and the Dolphins are not sold on Tagovailoa.

www.yardbarker.com

