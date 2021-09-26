CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit seeks more reading partners for local students

By Anne Gelhaus
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milpitas-based nonprofit is looking for volunteer tutors to work with young students struggling to read. Reading Partners provides elementary school-age children with programs designed to help them read at grade level by the time they reach fourth grade. During the pandemic, the nonprofit developed Reading Partners Connects, a hybrid approach to tutoring to ensure that students are able to receive literacy support regardless of public health circumstances.

