Nonprofit seeks more reading partners for local students
A Milpitas-based nonprofit is looking for volunteer tutors to work with young students struggling to read. Reading Partners provides elementary school-age children with programs designed to help them read at grade level by the time they reach fourth grade. During the pandemic, the nonprofit developed Reading Partners Connects, a hybrid approach to tutoring to ensure that students are able to receive literacy support regardless of public health circumstances.www.mercurynews.com
