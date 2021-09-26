CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaza to Begin Rebuilding Homes Destroyed in May Conflict

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA (Reuters) - The reconstruction of homes in Gaza that were destroyed or damaged in the May conflict between Israel and Hamas will begin in the first week of October using aid from Qatar, a senior Palestinian housing official said on Sunday. Gaza's Hamas-run government says Israeli air strikes destroyed...

Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Morocco Plans to Administer Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

(Reuters) - Morocco will soon start giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Morocco has administered the most doses in Africa, inoculating 19.8 million people out of a population of about 36 million, mostly with Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs. (Reporting by Ahmed...
WORLD
AFP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs $800 mn

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees announced Friday it was seeking $800 million at a donor conference scheduled for November in Brussels. The funding would allow the agency to keep open the 700 or so schools it managed, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centers and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

White House Says U.S. and Panama Officials Discussed Infrastructure Needs in Meetings

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser met with Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, and other officials to discuss the Central American country's infrastructure needs and transparency, the White House said on Friday. Daleep Singh, the U.S. deputy national security adviser for international economics, also traveled to Colombia...
POTUS
AFP

US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August. "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters. "Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Centre-Right Party Endorses University Rector for President

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party on Friday endorsed a university rector to run for president in a contest to be held in tandem with a parliamentary election aimed at building a working government and ending months of political uncertainty. GERB said it backed Sofia University Rector Atanas Gerdzhikov,...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Nigeria Gets $400 Million in World Bank Financing for COVID-19

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria got approval on Friday for $400 million in World Bank financing to procure and deploy COVID-19 vaccinations, the bank said in a statement. The World Bank board of directors signed off on the financing, provided via the International Development Association, which it said would enable Africa's most populous nation to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 40 million people, some 18% of its population, and support vaccine deployment to 110 million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

German-Born Siblings Meet for the First Time in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — “I think I found your brother”: German-born siblings meet for the first time in Lebanon. About five years ago, Elizabeth Lynch was looking for information about her birth mother, Hedwig Halkenhauser. Political Cartoons. Born in 1951 in Frankenthal, Germany, Lynch was adopted by a U.S. Army...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Mexico Asks Israel for Extradition in Missing Students Case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has revealed he sent a letter to the Israeli government asking for the extradition of a former top security official, Tomás Zerón. Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances.
AMERICAS
US News and World Report

Afghan Pavilion at Dubai World Fair Stays Shut After Taliban Takeover

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan's exhibition remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers. Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month fair that was awarded to Dubai eight...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy. Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
The Independent

Libya's migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

A major crackdown in western Libya resulted in the detention of 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The raids took place Friday in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Interior Ministry which led the crackdown, made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested.Officials said Friday that 500 illegal migrants had been detained but...
IMMIGRATION

