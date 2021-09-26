Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of September 27th: Premieres for La Brea and The Walking Dead: World Beyond S2

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. NBC’s new sci fi entry La Brea got off to a good start on Tuesday, pulling a 0.77 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 6.2 million total viewers. It was the top-rated scripted show for the evening and held over 80% of its lead-in audience from The Voice. In the current ratings-challenged environemnt for the broadcast networks, that certainly counts as a strong launch for a scripted entry. However, sci fi shows on the broadcast nets have tended to see a quicker downward trend in their ratings after they premiere than other Prime Time offerings, especially those that follow a Lost-like formula. So we will have to see how this one tracks in the coming weeks to get a better gauge of its status. But for now, this show is at a good point. I will cover the full ratings for the week in the Tuesday edition of the Sci Fi TV Update posts. Ratings Source: ShowBuzzDaily.
