Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of September 27th: Premieres for La Brea and The Walking Dead: World Beyond S2

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly roundup of science fiction and fantasy shows (as well as movies/specials of note) on the Prime Time TV schedule, also including programs that may be of interest to genre fans. Air dates and times subject to change without notice. Sci Fi/Fantasy TV Shows Premiering This Week. This week brings...

www.cancelledscifi.com

mainstreet-nashville.com

Natalie Zea on the chaos of NBC's new sci-fi thriller 'La Brea'

“If you go to the La Brea Tar Pits and study the animals that were around during that time, that’s where we’re at,” tells the always delightful and refreshingly candid Natalie Zea on the setting of NBC’s new La Brea, premiering Tuesday. So expect Ice Age mammoths and mastodons who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘La Brea’: TV Review

Not far into its first episode, La Brea comes out and says what we’re already thinking: “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost.” The comparison is unavoidable and, unfortunately, not all that favorable to La Brea. In the 17 years since Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there’s been no end of shows trying to replicate its magic — and while La Brea isn’t all bad, it’s just the latest reminder that the Lost formula is harder to master than it looks. The hourlong drama opens on a typically hellish morning commute on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Casts Wes Jetton; Sean Michael Gloria Joins ‘BMF’

EXCLUSIVE: Wes Jetton (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) has booked a recurring role on the second season of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest, pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them. The tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and...
TVLine

La Brea Premiere, Britney vs. Spears Docu and More

On TV this Tuesday: Natalie Zea headlines NBC’s sinkhole drama, Rob Lowe exposes Hollywood clichés and The Resident races to save one of its own. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Netflix. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!. Netflix. Britney vs. Spears. Hulu. Only...
CinemaBlend

How The Walking Dead: World Beyond Will Handle Jadis' CRM Return In Season 2

The second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is almost here and additional details on the final stretch of episodes are slowly but surely coming to light. Earlier this month, it was announced that Season 2 would feature the return of Pollyanna McIntosh's iconic villain Jadis, who originated on Walking Dead. It was also revealed that fans will be learning just what happened after she and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes flew off into the unknown in that helicopter. Plus, they'll also get an understanding of the alliances she’s made over the years. Now, World Beyond co-creator Matt Negrete has provided some additional details in regard to how the series will handle Jadis’ long-awaited reappearance.
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Avoids Nielsen Sinkhole With Solid Premiere

La Brea opens with a huge sinkhole opening under the tar pits in Los Angeles, so had it debuted to poor ratings, the headlines would have written themselves. Fortunately for NBC, the drama series scored very solid numbers for its premiere Tuesday: It leads all new series in the first two weeks of the season in the adults 18-49 demographic (0.77 rating), and its 6.37 million viewers are second only to the 6.58 million for the debut of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS. La Brea led the 9 p.m. hour in both measures. La Brea also retained most of the audience from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Streaming Original Premieres for October 2021

Rundown of the sci fi and fantasy streaming original series and film premieres as well as encore runs of note for the month of October 2021. Invasion (Original Series, Premieres October 22nd on Apple TV+): We are not alone. Extraterrestrial beings have made their way to Earth from across the universe. Civilization could collapse. And survival is up to you. Feel what it’s like to live through an alien invasion starting.
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: The Walking Dead Drops to Series Low, A Babylon 5 Reboot is in the Works, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. The Sci Fi TV Update posts will be expanding to twice per week starting this week. This will be for the regular television season since there is usually more in the way of news and updates to report from the months of September to May. The Tuesday posts will cover the ratings results from the prior week (which will include the full ratings grid) and the Friday posts will cover the digital ratings as well as any major ratings news from the prior few days. And both will cover breaking news, status updates, and schedule announcements. These posts will likely revert back to weekly during the Summer and also possibly during the Winter hiatus. But for now, look for them on Tuesdays and Fridays.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

La Brea is an upcoming sci-fi drama television series on NBC that is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 28, at 9:00 PM ET. It follows a group of people who have just experienced a disastrous sinkhole that has swallowed the middle of Los Angeles. They are desperate to find answers as they explore the mysterious and treacherous primeval land they have just fallen into. You can watch this new series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

5 Shows That Make September Great for Sci-Fi TV

With Fall officially here, and Spooky Season drawing nigh, it's easy to overlook sci-fi in the race to consume mass qualities of horror. But September is actually great for science fiction TV this year, with some huge projects launching, ready to take us into dark dystopias, sinkholes leading to sinister subterranean realms, and epic galactic empires on the verge of collapse.
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of epic new sci-fi drama La Brea

New drama La Brea is set to make its (quite literal) groundbreaking debut on NBC on Tuesday evening and we can't wait!. The sci-fi series focuses on a group of individuals who find themselves pulled into a massive sinkhole that appears in the middle of a Los Angeles highway. As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

TV News: La Brea, Kindred, Doubt, Life, Insecure

NBC’s new drama “La Brea,” a series centered on the aftermath of a massive sinkhole mysteriously appearing in Los Angeles, debuted on Tuesday night to a solid 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in live numbers. [Source: Variety]. Kindred. Ryan Kwanten, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: La Brea Starts Strong for NBC, JMS Addresses the Babylon 5 Reboot, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. NBC’s new sci fi entry La Brea got off to a good start on Tuesday, pulling a 0.77 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 6.2 million total viewers. It was the top-rated scripted show for the evening and held over 80% of its lead-in audience from The Voice. In the current ratings-challenged environemnt for the broadcast networks, that certainly counts as a strong launch for a scripted entry. However, sci fi shows on the broadcast nets have tended to see a quicker downward trend in their ratings after they premiere than other Prime Time offerings, especially those that follow a Lost-like formula. So we will have to see how this one tracks in the coming weeks to get a better gauge of its status. But for now, this show is at a good point. I will cover the full ratings for the week in the Tuesday edition of the Sci Fi TV Update posts. Ratings Source: ShowBuzzDaily.
WAVY News 10

Series Premiere: ‘La Brea’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC’s La Brea is one of this fall’s most anticipated new series and it’s premiering tonight after “The Voice.”. Stephanie Walters got a closer look at this exciting new series from actors Natalie Zea and Owen Macken for an inside scoop.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

