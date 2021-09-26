CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis Police Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners

By EOA Staff
The Annapolis Police Department recognizes the importance of higher education and has announced the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund winners for 2021: Katerina Brown, Amelia Clemens, Simon Durland, Damira Fowlkes, Kelly May, and Isabella Papaleonti. The scholarships were funded through several anonymous benefactors and community donations. For the third year in...

