How can you tell if someone's a vegan? You don't need to - they'll tell you. (I'm allowed to say that. I'm vegan. See?) Anyway, let me put down my almond milk latte and move my falafel wrap to one side, because there is exciting news in not just the anti-meat camp, but also the general 'saving the planet' gang as a whole. Volvo has now committed to taking "an ethical stand for animal welfare" within its electric cars and will now only offer leather-free interiors.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO