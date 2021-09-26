Weekly Meal Plan: Plant-Based Recipes Exploring the Wonder of Oats!

Oats are such a wonderfully cheap addition to your diet and there are so many different ways to use oats besides just eating oatmeal. Not only are they wonderful in smoothies, but you can use them as a binder for burgers and even as a topping for salads. These creative ways to use oats not only mean there are more ways to enjoy this grain, but that you can mix up your meals by using oats in both sweet and savory dishes. The best part is that you can even make fresh oat milk to enjoy throughout the week, too! Now, since it’s a bit unusual to eat oats for every single meal, feel free to replace some of these meals with your usual favorites, and be sure to listen to your body and nourish it well.