CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Weekly Meal Plan: Plant-Based Recipes Exploring the Wonder of Oats!

By Julia Sloan
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOats are such a wonderfully cheap addition to your diet and there are so many different ways to use oats besides just eating oatmeal. Not only are they wonderful in smoothies, but you can use them as a binder for burgers and even as a topping for salads. These creative ways to use oats not only mean there are more ways to enjoy this grain, but that you can mix up your meals by using oats in both sweet and savory dishes. The best part is that you can even make fresh oat milk to enjoy throughout the week, too! Now, since it’s a bit unusual to eat oats for every single meal, feel free to replace some of these meals with your usual favorites, and be sure to listen to your body and nourish it well.

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
shefinds

You Should Be Eating These Foods Everyday As You Age For More Energy, According to a Gut Health Expert

As you age, low energy and chronic fatigue become a very prevalent issue for many. From vitamin deficiencies to stress to hormonal changes, experiencing constant low energy can be very frustrating, especially when it impacts your ability to live everyday life. However, wellness starts with what you put in your body, and there are some foods that you can add to your diet that will help energize you so you can tackle the day while feeling your best. Janet Verney, an Advanced Gut Health Course moderator at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and founder of ROOTS2Wellness is sharing with us some of the foods she recommends for maintaining steady energy levels throughout the day.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Oats#Plant Based Foods#Food Drink#Weekly Meal Plan Archives#Grapefruit
CleanTechnica

College Students & Plant-Based Proteins

College students are some of the strongest and most vocal consumers of alternative proteins. Like many other groups, they can opt out of a meat-based diet for various reasons: concerns about the environment, sustainability of the global food supply, personal health, animal welfare, and cultural beliefs. The retail sales of...
COLLEGES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Whipped Creams

International coffee chain Costa Coffee has added a specialty vegan whipped cream to its menu at all 140 locations in Poland. Dubbed 'Vege Kreme,' this dairy-free whipped cream alternative is made by the European brand Flora, which is well-known for its popular vegan butter. Made with 'Flora Professional' 31 percent,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Easy Apple Spiced Overnight Oats Recipe

In honor of school being back in session, recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn has come up with a brilliant solution for school day breakfasts. This easy apple spiced overnight oats recipe, which, as you might have surmised from the name, does its "cooking" overnight while you're sleeping. "I love this recipe because anything I can do at night to save time in the morning is a winner in my book," Hahn told Mashed. "I have been making overnight oatmeal for years and I have so many variations. This is one of my favorites for fall! The spices mixed with the apples is just so delicious! Plus it is super filling!"
newfoodmagazine.com

One in three Brits drink plant-based milk as oat overtakes almond

Plant-based milk shows no sign of slowing down, with oat milk now overtaking almond milk as the premier milk alternative after a strong year of growth. New research from Mintel suggests a record one in three Brits now drink plant-based milk, with usage up from 25 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2021, and almost 44 percent of Brits aged 25-44 are plant-based milk users. Usage of standard cow’s milk continues to be lower amongst younger consumers, dropping to 84 percent of 16-24s compared to 96 percent of those aged 65+.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

15 Plant-Based South American Recipes

South America is a continent in the Southern Hemisphere consisting of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela! From empanadas, to potato croquettes, you will fall in love with South American food! These 15 dishes are some of the most popular, and delicious dishes to try from around the continent, that you will not want to miss!
RECIPES
Bangor Daily News

11 recipes that turn winter squash into delicious and nutritious meals

Winter squash are starting to ripen just about now. When fall rolls around, they will be readily and cheaply available in grocery stores as well. There are many kinds of winter squash, but you can swap most of them for one another in many recipes (with textural exceptions, like for spaghetti squash). With that in mind, here are 11 recipes that use winter squash to take full advantage of these nutritious gourds.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Freshly Just Launched Its First Range of Plant Based Meals

Freshly recently launched a 100% vegan menu for its customers, making it easier than ever for people to have access to plant-based foods. Freshly has offered vegetarian options for quite some time, but now they have a separate Purely Plant menu that is entirely plant-based. There are six vegan options, with the plan starting at $8.99 per meal. The meals are always delivered fresh, not frozen, and simply need to be reheated. All of the packaging is also completely recyclable.
FOOD & DRINKS
92.9 NIN

The 6 Best Plant-Based Products of the Week, From The Editors

We can't go a single week without a new plant-based burger, non-dairy creamer, delicious oat ice cream, or superfood-laced snack bar hitting the market and getting our attention. Just this week, Trader Joe's announced it was adding a plethora of new plant-based options to its already impressive lineup. But before...
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

How to Make Organic Ginger Beer

This is not a knock-on drinking water, something that we should all adopt as our go-to beverage to accompany meals, to quench thirst, hydrate, help us live well, and all the other wonderful things water does. All that said, sometimes it’s just a resounding moment to sit back with something cool to sip on, chat with a friend, and enjoy a distinctive flavor. There are common choices — lemonade, soft drinks, iced tea, fruit juice — but there is also a wonderful option to surprise friends with to provide an old familiar flavor with a DIY turn of fermentation.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

From Lentil Patties With Lemon Tahini Dip to No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars: 10 Vegan Recipes that Went Viral Last Week!

When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Delicious Plant-Based Churro Recipes

No matter where you’re from around the world, chances are you’ve had the pleasure of trying this magical treat. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and dipped in chocolate, churros are so perfectly delicious. These 10 vegan churro recipes will win over your heart and your stomach!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy