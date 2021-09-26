CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Benefits of Cold Showers

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor thousands of years, people have been taking cold showers to experience the many health benefits. But are these supposed benefits worth the discomfort and the goosebumps? Science says yes! This practice is known as water therapy or hydrotherapy, and has been used for centuries for a reason. By taking cold showers, we are able to take advantage of our body’s tendency to adapt to harsher conditions. As a result, our bodies can become more resistant to stress.

