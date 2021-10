Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...

