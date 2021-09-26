Central Texas College professors featured in Temple art exhibit
Central Texas College announced several members of its Fine Arts department are featured in the current art exhibit at the Cultural Activities Center (CAC) in Temple. On display in the Saulsbury Gallery of the CAC is “A Life Assembled” — assembled artists share a perspective through combined objects and expression — photography, metal, foam, beads, wood and more. Found objects were put together through assemblages of the human experience to express emotions and comment on today’s issues of society.kdhnews.com
