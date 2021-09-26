CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition: Protect Komodo Dragons

By Jareb Gleckel
One Green Planet
Cover picture for the articleKomodo Dragons are the largest lizard in the world. On average they weigh 154 pounds, but they have been known to weigh over 300 pounds and reach 10 feet in length. They eat any kind of meat, including small rodents, carcasses, deer, and even water buffalo. So how is such a formidable predator facing extinction?

