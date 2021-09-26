atelier stéphane fernandez celebrates marseille with 'sens' social student housing
Atelier stéphane fernandez presents a new social student housing complex in marseille dubbed ‘sens.’ the city block upon which sens stands is exceptional for its position at the gateway to the historic city and the new parc urbain d’euroméditerranée, anchor point between landscape and city. it forms the juncture between the city, its hills and its new park, now a landmark in its stratified ancient urban fabric and echoing the historic cityscape.www.designboom.com
