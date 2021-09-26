atelier stéphane fernandez celebrates marseille with 'sens' social student housing

MY ARCHISCHOOL CHALLENGES STUDENTS TO CREATE SUSTAINABLE URBAN ARCHITECTURE. my archischool, the hong kong-based education institute, continues to increase the skills as well as knowledge of art for future careers in architecture. as countries move towards a post-pandemic world, the school challenged students enrolled on the architectural design program 1.0 to design sustainable architecture in urban spaces. these were to be based on the 17 sustainable development goals from the united nations, but also needed to accentuate the enjoyment and coziness of living with nature. five designers each imagined hospitality buildings that benefit life in cities, from a bird hotel that accommodates biodiversity to exoskeleton school structures. the creatives also joined forces in creating and constructing a full-size and partial mock-up of a green bathroom and kitchen to further benefit sustainability in urban spaces.

