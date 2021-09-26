CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No criminal charges in Bay Area crash that killed NFL coach Greg Knapp

By Katie Dowd, Katie Dowd, SFGATE
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges in the crash that killed NFL coach Greg Knapp in July. The news was first reported by DanvilleSanRamon.com. Knapp, who lived in Danville, was on a bike ride when he was struck by a 22-year-old male driver on...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Pedestrian, 78, killed in Auburn crash. Driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges

A Granite Bay woman has been arrested in a suspected DUI crash that killed an elderly pedestrian Sunday evening in Auburn, police said. Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to Auburn Folsom Road and Sunrise Ridge Circle to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release.
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#49ers#American Football#Raiders#The New York Jets
Riverside Press Enterprise

Pickup hits semi near Hemet, kills Bay Area man

A 52-year-old man died early Monday, Sept. 20, when the pickup he was driving drifted into oncoming traffic near Hemet and collided with a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Warren Road, a heavily traveled highway with one lane in each...
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

Mother faces criminal charges in Santa Cruz cliff crash

LIVE OAK — A mother who drove off a cliff Friday near Sunny Cove Beach is under arrest, pending felony attempted murder and child endangerment charges, police said Monday. The woman, identified only as a 38-year-old Live Oak resident, had not yet been named nor been booked into Santa Cruz County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Mercury News

Caught in the Bay Area: ‘Thrill kill professor’ trial begins

The accusations tell a sordid tale straight from a supermarket tabloid: The story of the genius scientist who stabbed his boyfriend to death as part of a violent sex fetish, then led police on a nationwide manhunt, sending his family a chilling video confession along the way. Over the next...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Foothill Boulevard Closed As Police Investigate Shooting

HAYWARD (BCN) A portion of Foothill Boulevard in Hayward is closed early Saturday morning as police investigate a shooting, according to police. Foothill Boulevard is closed in both directions between City Center Drive and Hazel Avenue as of 1:30 a.m. There are no further details at this time. Copyright ©...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Wanted In 3 Murders Arrested In West Virginia, Police Say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man wanted in the murders of his brother, sister-in-law and a third person was arrested Friday in West Virginia, authorities said. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, whose bodies were found Thursday inside their Ellicott City home, Howard County Police said. Neighbors told WJZ Brian Robinette and Kelly Sue Robinette lived in the home for decades. He was a pharmacist and they adopted two children who are now adults. “Just like their parents, nicest kids in the word,” said Jim Perrus, neighbor. Burnham will also be charged in Wednesday’s killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in Allegany County. Burnham, the subject of a massive manhunt, was spotted about 9 a.m. Friday in Davis, West Virginia, with a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen from Robinette’s Kerger Road home after the couple was killed, according to police. Investigators are now searching for a motive. ‘It’s just hard knowing what was going on in his mind,” said Howard Keyser of Ellicott City. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in West Virginia as he awaits extradition.
MARYLAND STATE
wtaq.com

Green Bay Woman Killed in Manitowoc County Crash

TOWN OF KOSSUTH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay woman died in a rollover crash in Manitowoc County. Just before 7 a.m., dispatch received a report of a crash on County Highway R, north of Berriger Road in the town of Kossuth. When officials arrived on scene, it was determined...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDBO

No charges for California man in crash that killed NFL coach Greg Knapp

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Charges will not be filed against the driver suspected of fatally hitting longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp two months ago, prosecutors said Friday. According to a statement from Contra Costa County prosecutors, there was insufficient evidence to establish criminal negligence on the part of the...
NFL
audacy.com

Connecticut cop charged in DUI crash that killed fellow officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Connecticut police officer faces criminal charges in Las Vegas and an investigation in his own department following an early morning crash that killed a fellow officer, when a Rolls Royce overturned officials said. Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, of the New Haven Police Department was arrested...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy