PBL Junior High School cross country runners medal at St. Joseph

By Andrew Rosten
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH – Four Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team earned medalist honors at St. Joseph on Friday. “It’s been a very busy week of training and racing for our squad, and the kids have responded well to the challenge,” PBL head coach Rob Pacey said. “We had the trail race at Saunemin last Saturday, some muddy conditions at home on Tuesday, and finally a fast course (and some wind) here on Friday at St. Joe. Twenty-seven of 29 athletes have run either a lifetime personal record or a season best in the last six days. We’re very proud of them. This group is learning how to race, and it will pay off.”

