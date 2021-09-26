CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears-Browns live stream (9/26): How to watch Justin Fields online, TV info, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Fields gets the start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, when the Cleveland Browns come calling. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined for the time being by a knee injury, Fields will make his first NFL start on Sunday as the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns, who are still waiting to put together a complete game after two uneven performances.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
lineups.com

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Plenty of teams came into the year with big questions. While the biggest headlines in the offseason revolved around the Aaron Rogers drama in Green Bay and the hiring of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, there were plenty of other stories that might not have gotten as much attention. For example, the Chicago Bears are in an interesting spot with a coach and GM on the hot seat and a promising young QB in Justin Fields. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are entering the second year of the Kevin Stefanski era, with heightened expectations for the long-suffering franchise. When the two teams play this Sunday, we’ll get a better feeling about what to expect.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Bears Browns#Fox
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
AL.com

AL.com

141K+
Followers
35K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy