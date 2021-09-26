Bears-Browns live stream (9/26): How to watch Justin Fields online, TV info, time

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Plenty of teams came into the year with big questions. While the biggest headlines in the offseason revolved around the Aaron Rogers drama in Green Bay and the hiring of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, there were plenty of other stories that might not have gotten as much attention. For example, the Chicago Bears are in an interesting spot with a coach and GM on the hot seat and a promising young QB in Justin Fields. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are entering the second year of the Kevin Stefanski era, with heightened expectations for the long-suffering franchise. When the two teams play this Sunday, we’ll get a better feeling about what to expect.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO