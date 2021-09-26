CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Hoop Dreams?

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoop Dreams is arguably the greatest basketball documentary ever made. It’s also probably one of the greatest sports documentaries in general. Released in 1994, the film followed the lives of Arthur Agee and William Gates, two young basketball players from Chicago who had dreams of making it to the NBA. The documentary was filmed over the course of five years, beginning when Arthur and William were in 8th grade and ending in their freshman year of college. Over the course of the film, we watch as both of them go through many ups and downs on and off the court. By the end, most people would probably agree that they really felt like they got a chance to know both young men. Unfortunately, however, since the film was released before the internet was part of most people’s daily lives, it was initially hard to keep track of what became of Arthur and William. Now, nearly 30 years after Hoop Dreams was released, lots of people are still wondering what the cast is up to now. If you’re one of those people, you’re in luck. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Hoop Dreams.

