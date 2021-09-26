East Carolina rallies from two scores down, climbs to 2-2

GREENVILLE — Keaton Mitchell broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run to spark a 24-point second quarter, and East Carolina held on to beat Charleston Southern 31-28 on Saturday night.

The win was the second in a row for the Pirates, following last week’s fourth-quarter rally at Marshall. They trailed 14-0 in the first quarter of this one.

“If you give him a crease, he is going to make something happen,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said of Mitchell. “He did a good job tonight, and that was an important play tonight. We needed to get the momentum back and he is the one that gave us that spark.”

Freshman backup quarterback Mason Garcia ran for a 3-yard touchdown following Mitchell’s score. Senior Holton Ahlers added a 60-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Johnson to give East Carolina (2-2) a 24-14 lead with 2:31 left before halftime.

“I am proud of the guys and how they battled back to take the lead before halftime,” Houston said. “Little frustrated with some things in the second half, but a veteran coach once told me to never forget to celebrate a win.”

Ja’Quan McMillian’s 23-yard interception return for a touchdown stretched the Pirates’ lead to 31-14 early in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Charleston Southern (1-2) got an 8-yard touchdown run from Jack Chambers. He added a 2-yard TD pass to Geoffrey Wall that capped the scoring with 1:50 to play.

Malik Fleming blocked a field goal attempt with 4:03 remaining for the Pirates.

Mitchell carried 13 times for 125 yards. Ahlers was 17-of-26 passing for 238 yards with two interceptions.

Chambers completed 38 of 61 passes for 406 yards. He also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson in the first quarter.

“Hats off to Charleston Southern for a great ballgame,” Houston said. “Their quarterback can make a lot of things happen with his arm and his legs. Very impressed with the way they played tonight, and they have a chance to have a good year.

“We had not seen them go that fast so far in the past couple games. Played very well against the Citadel, and not so well last week. Then they come tonight and play lights out. It is one of those deal where if they are firing on all cylinders, it can get pretty potent. Like I said, the quarterback made a lot of plays tonight.”

ECU hosts Tulane next to start American Athletic Conference play.