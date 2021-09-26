CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Carolina rallies from two scores down, climbs to 2-2

 5 days ago
GREENVILLE — Keaton Mitchell broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run to spark a 24-point second quarter, and East Carolina held on to beat Charleston Southern 31-28 on Saturday night.

The win was the second in a row for the Pirates, following last week’s fourth-quarter rally at Marshall. They trailed 14-0 in the first quarter of this one.

“If you give him a crease, he is going to make something happen,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said of Mitchell. “He did a good job tonight, and that was an important play tonight. We needed to get the momentum back and he is the one that gave us that spark.”

Freshman backup quarterback Mason Garcia ran for a 3-yard touchdown following Mitchell’s score. Senior Holton Ahlers added a 60-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Johnson to give East Carolina (2-2) a 24-14 lead with 2:31 left before halftime.

“I am proud of the guys and how they battled back to take the lead before halftime,” Houston said. “Little frustrated with some things in the second half, but a veteran coach once told me to never forget to celebrate a win.”

Ja’Quan McMillian’s 23-yard interception return for a touchdown stretched the Pirates’ lead to 31-14 early in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Charleston Southern (1-2) got an 8-yard touchdown run from Jack Chambers. He added a 2-yard TD pass to Geoffrey Wall that capped the scoring with 1:50 to play.

Malik Fleming blocked a field goal attempt with 4:03 remaining for the Pirates.

Mitchell carried 13 times for 125 yards. Ahlers was 17-of-26 passing for 238 yards with two interceptions.

Chambers completed 38 of 61 passes for 406 yards. He also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson in the first quarter.

“Hats off to Charleston Southern for a great ballgame,” Houston said. “Their quarterback can make a lot of things happen with his arm and his legs. Very impressed with the way they played tonight, and they have a chance to have a good year.

“We had not seen them go that fast so far in the past couple games. Played very well against the Citadel, and not so well last week. Then they come tonight and play lights out. It is one of those deal where if they are firing on all cylinders, it can get pretty potent. Like I said, the quarterback made a lot of plays tonight.”

ECU hosts Tulane next to start American Athletic Conference play.

West Bladen falls to SAC-7 leader Dark Horses, 4-1

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was denied victory 4-1 by Clinton as a tough stretch against the league’s best teams continued here Thursday evening in high school boys soccer. The Knights of rookie head coach Kristen Parker remain in search of their first 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference triumph. The Dark Horses are the unbeaten league leader.
Carolina, Duke renew football rivalry on Saturday

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N.C. State, 6 p.m. Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. • AAC. Memphis at Temple, noon. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Central Florida at...
East Bladen upended at home by Midway in SAC-7

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Midway 3-2 on Wednesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at intermission. The Raiders won their second straight after five consecutive winless outings. East Bladen is 2-1 in the SAC-7, 6-3 overall, and at Clinton on...
Lady Knights fall to Fairmont in straight sets

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was upended by Fairmont in straight sets Thursday in high school volleyball. The Lady Golden Tornadoes prevailed in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference match 25-19, 25-19, 25-14. • Lady Knights: Junior Whitney McLean, eight kills; junior Emily Young, four kills, two blocks, 11-of-11 serving; sophomore Trinity...
East Bladen gets first road test in SAC-7 at Fairmont

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fresh off a win over its rival for the 20th consecutive season, East Bladen visits Fairmont this evening in SAC-7 high school football. The Eagles’ tough nonconference schedule was expected to be a good preparation course for the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Head coach Robby Priest’s 10th edition of Eagles stepped into the fray Tuesday with a 16-8 triumph over West Bladen.
East Bladen stretches streak to four out of five

BLADENBORO — East Bladen won its second match away from its friendly confines on Tuesday evening, defeating rival West Bladen in four sets. The Lady Eagles triumphed 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 29-27 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor...
October 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fresh off a win over its rival for the 20th consecutive season, East Bladen visits Fairmont this evening in SAC-7 high school football.
Wolfpack upsets No. 9 Clemson in two overtimes, 27-21

RALEIGH — Clemson’s final pass had barely hit the ground when N.C. State’s sideline began charging toward the field to celebrate, followed closely by red-clad Wolfpack fans pouring in to join them from all directions. The Wolfpack’s long run of frustration in these marquee games is over. And the ninth-ranked...
Duke rallies, knocks off Big 12’s Kansas 52-33

DURHAM — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas 52-33 on Saturday, its third straight win. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.
West Bladen crushes Stallions; biggest explosion in five years

BLADENBORO — West Bladen crushed South Columbus 10-2 in nonconference boys high school soccer on Thursday evening. The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker led 6-2 at intermission. The output was a season high; more goals scored than all seven matches of last season; and most goals scored since a 10-8 win over Union on Oct. 20, 2016.
West Bladen hosts Fairmont in homecoming tilt

BLADENBORO — West Bladen on Friday welcomes the challenge of sustaining momentum for two weeks without a game in between. The Knights are in their 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school football opener when Fairmont visits. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is homecoming. East Bladen has the night off....
