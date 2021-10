The Empire State has seen more than its fair share of historic snowy weather. With our western borders lying along the shores of both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, this half of our state has become all too familiar with troublesome snow storms. Most of our current residents likely remember our epic Snowvember blizzard from a few years ago, but if you thought that was bad? Well, you should have been around for the terrifying and deadly snow storm that left the city of Buffalo and its surrounding areas completely helpless back in 1977. This is among New York’s worst blizzards and it will never be forgotten.

