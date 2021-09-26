August’s slowest-selling car in each state

From the October 2021 issue of Car and Driver. I really should sell some vehicles. Have you seen the prices for used cars these days? And classics? Classic-car prices are up so high that half my conversations about cars end with me just nodding at people while they weep and point at a Bring a Trailer auction for a low-mileage '92 Viper at $161,161. According to the collector-car insurer Hagerty, values for vehicles in middling condition increased an average of more than 10 percent between May 2020 and May 2021. Better for sellers than buyers. For some reason, my helpful advice of "Have you tried wanting terrible cars that nobody else wants?" has not been greeted with enthusiasm by friends dead set on a trendy retro 4x4 or a sporty '90s Japanese hatch.

