August’s slowest-selling car in each state
The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0