Beautiful and outgoing 6-year-old, Wongel Estifanos, died after falling out of the Haunted Mine Ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs earlier this month. A new report from the state shows that she was "sitting on the seatbelts" instead of wearing them, and operators "reset an alarm" alerting them of an error before sending the ride on its way. Bemni Mekonnen, a close friend of the family sat down with 9News and expressed the that family is having a tough time. "They can't even say a word to be honest, ever since COVID started, they haven't taken any family vacation, so they thought this Labor Day weekend would be the perfect time to do it."

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO