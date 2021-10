A woman and her two-year-old son fell to their death from a balcony at the Padres’ Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego on Saturday.Tributes have poured in on social media for Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her infant son Denzel Browning-Wilkins who were on the third level concourse on the west side of the stadium, adjacent to Tony Gwynn Way sidewalk when they fell to the ground. Wilkins has left behind her fiancé, the father of the child killed, who was in the stadium at the time of the fall. The couple had gotten engaged the same day, with Wilkins...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO