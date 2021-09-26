CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale foal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Newest Clydesdale: Eminem, born Sept 14, is the newest Budweiser Clydesdale. ((Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Eminem has a bright future as a member of the famous Budweiser-Busch Clydesdales.

No, not the rapper. This Eminem is a foal who was born Sept. 14 at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonsville, Missouri, KMOV reported.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, said the horse’s name is a combination of his parents’ names -- Marcie and Myles, according to KSDK.

The Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales, the television station reported.

Ranch officials said Clydesdale foals are usually around 3 feet tall and weigh about 150 pounds, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. Eminem could grow to 6 feet tall and weigh 2,000 pounds.

Despite belonging to an elite breed of horses, Eminem may not be trotting with other Budweiser Clydesdales just yet.

The horses undergo years of training before becoming eligible to join one of three traveling teams, known as hitches, the Daily Tribune reported.

