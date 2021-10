"That they are human and reflect life," was the more or less imprecise definition that Johnny Depp employment to define the films in which he will participate as a producer from now on. Or at least of the productions that he leaves forward In.2 Films (this is called the newly founded company) in the company of the Spanish company to Contracoriente Films directed by Adolfo Blanco. The advertisement of agreement took place within the framework of the San Sebastian Festival early on Thursday afternoon. The American actor who has just received the Donostia Award explained by extensive the ideology of him that is basically summarized in doing otherwise that he himself has done so many times for great studies. "It's not about gathering money, but about uniting people willing to explore new ways."

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO