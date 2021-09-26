CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Unlikely To Play Vs. Seahawks

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll likely be without one of their best players. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

ClutchPoints

Vikings receive big Dalvin Cook update

The Minnesota Vikings have somehow gone 0-2 to start the season and are preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. But, the Vikings might have to do it without star running back Dalvin Cook, who has now missed practice for the second day in a row. Cook is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
Adam Schefter
skornorth.com

Sprained ankle will sideline Dalvin Cook for Vikings’ game against Seattle

The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game against Seattle because of a sprained ankle. Cook was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday after suffering the injury last week in the Vikings’ loss to Arizona. Cook missed all three days of practice last week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sprains ankle late in loss

Cook carried the ball 22 times for 131 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site, Cook was slowed by an ankle sprain late in the game. The running back didn't find the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Dalvin Cook (ankle) absent for Vikings again

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) did not practice again Thursday. Cook is nursing an ankle injury but there doesn't appear to be any real concern about his status for Week 3. He should be fine Sunday's game against Seattle Seahawks as long as he can get in at least a limited session on Friday. Alexander Mattison would take over as the Vikings' lead back if Cook sits.
NFL
#Espn#American Football#Wcco#The Seattle Seahawks#The Cincinnati Bengals#Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Should practice this week

Cook (ankle) will get some work in during Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Cook looks like he'll be a limited participant after playing through an ankle sprain in the Week 2 loss to Arizona. He finished with 148 total yards on a 77 percent snap share, but only 35 of those yards came in the second half. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suggested Wednesday that the team won't ease up on Cook's workload, assuming the running back is able to play Sunday against Seattle. If there's a setback, Alexander Mattison is next in line for the starting job and lead role.
NFL
fox9.com

Despite ankle injury, Vikings will rely on RB Dalvin Cook

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings and their fan base held their collective breath the two times Dalvin Cook went down injured in Sunday’s 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals. Cook first went down in the second quarter, laying on the field and grabbing his shoulder. He was able to get...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No go Thursday

Cook (ankle) isn't a participant at Thursday's practice, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. Cook came out of this past Sunday's loss at Arizona with an ankle sprain, which has kept him off the practice field so far this week. He was a spectator, though, indicating he may be logging mental reps with a potential return to drills on the horizon. Cook will attempt to get back on the field Friday, after which the Vikings will provide insight on his odds to suit up Week 3 against the Seahawks. Assuming he's able to, Minnesota will "continue to play him," coach Mike Zimmer told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. On the other hand, an absence from Cook would allow Alexander Mattison to be the team's top running back, with Ameer Abdullah and potentially A.J. Rose elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Sunday

Cook (ankle) ended up doing some work at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It isn't clear if Cook's work Friday was enough to warrant limited participation rather than a third consecutive DNP. Either...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Is It Time for Vikings to Panic if Dalvin Cook’s News Injury Gets Worse?

I expect Dalvin Cook to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. His ankle injury doesn’t sound too serious. As expected, Cook hasn’t been practicing this week. Leave him to rest and roll him out on Sunday seems to be what they have in mind. Judging by comments from head coach Mike Zimmer, the injury would need to be serious for them to consider leaving out the lynchpin of this offense.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Tackle Brandon Shell out for Seahawks, Jamarco Jones in. Vikings’ Dalvin Cook questionable

The Seahawks will be without their underappreciated right tackle against one of the league more dangerous pass rushers. And the Vikings officially say do-it-all running back Dalvin Cook is iffy to play. Sunday’s Seattle-Minnesota game in Minneapolis will have some pregame intrigue. The Vikings list Cook, their two-time Pro Bowl...
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook questionable; Anthony Barr still out; Everson Griffen will play

The Vikings were hopeful enough Friday to list Dalvin Cook's injured ankle as questionable for Sunday's home opener against a highly suspect Seattle run defense. "He's doing much better," Zimmer said. Zimmer, however, wouldn't say whether he thinks Cook will play. But when asked whether running backs typically are better...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

It's Time For Vikings To Put Dalvin Cook On A 'Pitch Count'

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is nursing an ankle injury this week that has forced him out of practice as his team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The winless Vikings can’t afford to fall to 0-3. Their already bleak playoff odds will become nearly erased with another defeat. Head coach Mike Zimmer knows this, and it ups the pressure for Cook to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Gives Latest On Dalvin Cook’s Status

When healthy, Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is the type of player you can build an offense around. Unfortunately, the “healthy” part has been a struggle throughout his NFL career. Last week, he ran for 131 yards on 22 carries in a one-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals....
NFL

