Palmerton’s Matt Machalik & Co.: Tackle us if you can

Catasauqua's Travis Brett was not happy with his team's practice this week and performance Friday night in a 42-8 loss to Palmerton. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Catasauqua’s defense had Palmerton quarterback Matt Machalik on the run often during Friday night’s game.

The sophomore felt right at home. He showed that twice under heavy pressure in the first half, turning what appeared to be surefire sacks into touchdown passes.

The Rough Riders never recovered.

“He makes plays,” Blue Bombers coach Chris Walkowiak said of his quarterback. “He’s a special kid. I love his demeanor and maturity. He sees the field very well. He’s elusive. He can beat you with his arm or legs.”

Machalik produced 302 yards of offense in Palmerton’s 42-8 win. He had plenty of help from his teammates, who all gained significant yardage after first contact against a scrappy Catasauqua defense that moves well to the ball.

Stephen Jones, Lucas Heydt and Danny Lucykanish all scored rushing touchdowns. Lucykanish and Harrison Dailey caught TD passes.

Palmerton used six running backs and seven players caught passes. It all starts with Machalik, who produced 1,115 yards and 13 combined scores last year as a freshman. More importantly, he learned from a friend.

“Last year was great,” Machalik said. “I had a very good leader, Cole Serfass, who gave me the knowledge of the game, of defenses. I thank him for giving me all I needed to know.”

Machalik has surpassed last year’s production in three fewer games to help Palmerton to a 4-1 start and second place in the District 11 Class 2A playoff face. The top four make the postseason. Catasauqua dropped to third, while Northern Lehigh (3-2) vaulted to No. 1 with a win at Palisades.

Northern Lehigh hosts Palmerton in the Oct. 29 regular-season finale.

For now, Palmerton must stay focused on what has gotten it to this point and Catasauqua needs to regroup after suffering its first loss after a bad week of practice tacked on to disciplinary issues the previous week and a few injuries.

“The kids have to be at practice working hard,” Rough Riders coach Travis Brett said. “They came out here wanting to do their own thing. They haven’t played anybody.”

Brett also knew it would take more than focus to contain Machalik’s special talents.

“I hope he comes to Catty,” Brett joked. “He’s a fantastic player, He’s a threat. What can I say? He’s incredible. He’s hard to tackle, hard to stop. He spins out of tackles. If you don’t wrap up, he’s going to keep going. The kid’s an athlete.”

Double trouble

Justin Holmes and Cade Christopher did it again. Northwestern’s dynamic duo piled up yardage and points in a variety of ways to beat an opponent. This time the Tigers victimized Bangor in a 53-24 victory Friday night in New Tripoli.

Holmes (346 all-purpose yards] ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and threw for 219 yards and two scores. Christopher (307 all-purpose yards) ran for 99 and a TD and caught 100 yards worth of passes for two scores.

Northwestern (5-0) solidified its standing atop the district’s 4A race ahead of next Saturday’s visit to Wilson (5-0), which is fourth entering its toughest stretch of games. Coach Chris Labatch’s crew heads to second-place Pottsville in Week 7 followed by home games against Bangor and Blue Mountain before closing out at unbeaten 3A Notre Dame-Green Pond.

Quarterback Cayden Stem ran for two scores and threw for three more in Wilson’s victory last Friday over winless Southern Lehigh, which is 0-5 to start the year for the first time since 2005.

Bangor (3-2) sits in sixth place after its second loss in three weeks.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Colonial League-Schuylkill League standings

Team; Overall; Division; PF; PA

Gold Division

Northwestern; 5-0; 3-0; 212; 96

Wilson; 5-0; 3-0; 202; 71

Pottsville; 4-1; 3-0; 151; 71

Bangor; 3-2; 1-2; 175; 109

Saucon Valley; 2-3; 1-2; 115; 134

Blue Mountain; 2-3; 1-2; 107; 150

Lehighton; 1-4; 0-3; 104; 222

Southern Lehigh; 0-5; 0-3; 68; 206

Red Division

North Schuylkill; 5-0; 3-0; 194; 74

Notre Dame-GP; 5-0; 3-0; 231; 82

Northern Lehigh; 3-2; 2-1; 156; 96

Tamaqua; 2-3; 2-1; 116; 153

Jim Thorpe; 2-3; 1-2; 85; 121

Palisades; 1-4; 1-2; 46; 169

Pen Argyl; 0-5; 0-3; 70; 215

Salisbury; 0-5; 0-3; 35; 132

White Division

Palmerton; 4-1; 1-0; 197; 38

Schuylkill Haven; 2-2; 1-0; 56; 75

Mahanoy Area; 1-4; 1-0; 47; 97

Catasauqua; 4-1; 0-1; 135; 69

Minersville; 3-2; 0-1; 130; 91

Pine Grove; 1-4; 0-1; 54; 95

Blue Division

Nativity BVM; 3-2; 1-0; 147; 128

Shenandoah Valley; 1-3; 1-0; 48; 103

Williams Valley; 4-1; 0-0; 107; 75

Tri-Valley; 3-1; 0-0; 120; 43

Panther Valley; 0-3; 0-1; 6; 107

Marian Catholic; 0-5; 0-1; 19; 163

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

(at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday

Lehighton at Blue Mountain

Friday

Saucon Valley at Bangor

Notre Dame-GP at Tamaqua

Pottsville at Southern Lehigh

Pine Grove at Minersville

Northern Lehigh at North Schuylkill

Mahanoy Area vs. Catasauqua at Whitehall

Palisades at Salisbury

Pen Argyl at Jim Thorpe

Schuylkill Haven at Palmerton

Marian Catholic at Tri-Valley

Panther Valley at Williams Valley

Shenandoah Valley at Nativity BVM

Saturday

Northwestern at Wilson, 2:30 p.m.