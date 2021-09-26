CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police make 'significant' arrest in London teacher's death

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police said Sunday they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park. Nessa’s death — as she went to meet a friend just a few minutes from her home — has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#South London#British Police#Uk#Ap#Metropolitan Police
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Make Arrest In Shooting

Oxnard police say they've made an arrest in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened on August 28th near the intersection of Poplar and M streets and the victim, a 29-year-old Oxnard man, was found in the 1300 block of Redwood Street.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Reporter Newspapers

Police make arrest in Brookhaven murder

Police have made an arrest in a murder that took place at a Brookhaven apartment complex.  Police arrested 18-year-old Oscar Castrejon Lopez on Sept. 16 after responding to reports of gunshots at the Parke Towne North Apartments at around 4:30 p.m. that same day, according to a press release from the Brookhaven Police Department. The […] The post Police make arrest in Brookhaven murder appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
BBC

Sabina Nessa killing: Tracing the London teacher's final steps

Police are investigating the killing of London teacher Sabina Nessa, who officers believe was attacked as she walked to meet a friend at a pub on Friday evening. The 28-year-old's body was found in a park near her home in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Saturday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa.The 38-year-old was arrested in East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday.Nessa’s family have been informed of this “significant development”, the Metropolitan Police said.It is the third arrest police have made in connection with the 28-year-old’s murder. The two other men arrested in recent days were both released pending further investigation.Nessa, who taught at a primary school in southeast London, was attacked on the evening of 17 September after leaving her home in Kidbrooke to meet a friend at a nearby bar.Police said her walk...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Man charged with London teacher's murder to plead not guilty

LONDON -- A man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in London plans to plead not guilty, a defense lawyer said Tuesday. Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of killing Sabina Nessa, who disappeared while walking to meet a friend at a pub a few minutes from her home in southeast London on Sept. 17. Nessa's body was found in a local park the next day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Who was Sarah Everard? The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
KEYT

London police make new arrest in Sabina Nessa murder investigation

The arrest of a man in connection with the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa is a “significant development” in the case, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. Nessa, 28, was killed last Friday as she walked the short distance from her home in southeast London to a local pub where she was planning to meet friends. She never arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard news – latest: Wayne Couzens ‘brought shame on Met’, Dick says as officer gets full-life term

A police officer who murdered Sarah Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her under the false pretence of an arrest for breaking Covid lockdown rules has been jailed for a full-life term – meaning he will die in prison.Wayne Couzens, 48, used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on the evening of 3 March.Couzens raped and strangled the 33-year-old marketing executive before burning her body. He pleaded guilty in July to her kidnap, rape and murder.Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as “grotesque”.Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Police commissioner, said Couzens had “brought shame” on the force in a statement read aloud outside the court. Read More Wayne Couzens kidnapped Sarah Everard using handcuffs and ‘fake Covid arrest’What happened to Sarah Everard? Timeline of key events in 33-year-old’s disappearanceWayne Couzens caught on video telling police he kidnapped Sarah Everard for gang to ‘pay debts’
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy