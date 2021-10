The battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the F1 Drivers Championship continues Sunday in Sochi for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. The rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen is at an all-time high after the two drivers collided in the Italian Grand Prix, causing both drivers to retire -- though Verstappen was hit with a grid penalty as a result of the incident. So while the attention will be on Hamilton vs. Verstappen, it’s Daniel Ricciardo is coming into this race fresh off of a win. Will McLaren carry the momentum into Sochi this weekend, or will the standings leaders return to the front of the pack. We’ll find out when it’s lights out Sunday morning for American viewers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO