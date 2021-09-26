'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton tells fans he's 'on the mend' after Ryder Cup scare
"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton took to Instagram Saturday to ensure fans he was all right after a scare at the Ryder Cup. Felton, who portrayed the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie series, was whisked off the Whistling Straits course in Haven on Thursday after falling to the ground on the 18th green. Felton was competing with the European celebrity team one day before the start of the golf tournament.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
