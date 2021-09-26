Jessica Andrade eyes winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili: 'I want to be the champion'

LAS VEGAS – Jessica Andrade wants another crack at the title.

Following her most recent win, the former UFC strawweight champion feels ready to compete in another title fight. Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC) wants to drop back down to 115 pounds and face the winner of the upcoming Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili rematch.

Andrade stopped Cynthia Calvillo on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 266 event at T-Mobile Arena. It was a first-round TKO for the Brazilian.

“The moment is perfect because I can maybe have a trilogy with Rose or maybe a rematch with Weili,” Andrade told reporters in Portuguese at the UFC 266 post-fight press conference.

“I know I’m good at 115. I know I’m good at 125 and even 135, also. So it all depends on the timing. Sometimes weight divisions don’t have the timing you need. I want to be the champion. I think now is the time to fight against either and bring this belt back to Brazil.”

Namajunas defends her belt against Zhang in an immediate rematch at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in New York City. Andrade, who’s been in title fights with both fighters, believes Namajunas will get the job done once again.

“I think Rose is going to win,” Andrade said. “It’s not going to be as easy as the first one, but Rose has way more experience in the UFC, and she knows how to handle the pressure of being a UFC champion. I think that’s going to make the difference, and I think Rose is going to win by decision.”

To see the full interview with Andrade, check out the video above.