CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jessica Andrade eyes winner of Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili: 'I want to be the champion'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Jessica Andrade wants another crack at the title.

Following her most recent win, the former UFC strawweight champion feels ready to compete in another title fight. Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC) wants to drop back down to 115 pounds and face the winner of the upcoming Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili rematch.

Andrade stopped Cynthia Calvillo on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 266 event at T-Mobile Arena. It was a first-round TKO for the Brazilian.

“The moment is perfect because I can maybe have a trilogy with Rose or maybe a rematch with Weili,” Andrade told reporters in Portuguese at the UFC 266 post-fight press conference.

“I know I’m good at 115. I know I’m good at 125 and even 135, also. So it all depends on the timing. Sometimes weight divisions don’t have the timing you need. I want to be the champion. I think now is the time to fight against either and bring this belt back to Brazil.”

Namajunas defends her belt against Zhang in an immediate rematch at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in New York City. Andrade, who’s been in title fights with both fighters, believes Namajunas will get the job done once again.

“I think Rose is going to win,” Andrade said. “It’s not going to be as easy as the first one, but Rose has way more experience in the UFC, and she knows how to handle the pressure of being a UFC champion. I think that’s going to make the difference, and I think Rose is going to win by decision.”

To see the full interview with Andrade, check out the video above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncGCf_0c8XFg8S00

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Jessica Andrade: 'It confused me' when Valentina Shevchenko took me down in our fight

Jessica Andrade is accustomed to outmuscling her opposition, but Valentina Shevchenko gave her a taste of her own medicine when they fought at UFC 261. After a quick finish of former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, former UFC strawweight champion Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC) challenged reigning flyweight champ Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in April. Looking to neutralize Shevchenko’s striking with her grappling, Andrade was caught off guard when she was the one taken down and eventually finished on the ground.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’

Cynthia Calvillo did something not many people do, call out Jessica Andrade and she got her wish. On the main card of UFC 266, Calvillo is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since she lost to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 last year. When she does step into the Octagon on Saturday she’ll be facing Andrade who she called out as Calvillo says she wants to fight the best.
UFC
USA Today

Jessica Andrade not ruling out returns to strawweight or bantamweight after UFC 266

LAS VEGAS – Jessica Andrade is willing to compete in whichever weight division presents the best opportunity. Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC), the first woman in UFC history to score a win in three weight classes, is a former strawweight champion and has already challenged for the flyweight title just two fights into her new divisional home.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Zhang Weili
mymmanews.com

The Queen’s Crown: Rose Namajunas Looking for Clean Sweep Against Zhang Weili

One of the biggest strawweight championship rematches is on the horizon. A left head kick heard ‘round the world was the talk of UFC 261. A “flawless victory” so to speak, shocked the world as number one contender “Thug” Rose Namajunas (11 wins – 4 losses) stopped UFC strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21 wins – 2 losses) in the first round of their title bout at UFC 261. This left the crowd in shock, as Namajunas recaptured the title to become a 2-time champion at 115lbs.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ufc Champion#Combat#Brazilian
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Floyd Mayweather camp calls bluff on Oscar De La Hoya’s $100 million rematch call out

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fox News

Jon Jones eyes UFC heavyweight title: 'I want the belt, I want big money'

UFC star Jon Jones has his eyes on the heavyweight title as he prepares to make his debut in the division. He said Thursday he’s hoping to get a shot at the belt and is looking to face the winner of the reported bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, should their rumored fight be made official for January 2022.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Coach: I want Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Anderson Silva’s boxing coach Luiz Dorea would like to see ‘The Spider’ take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring following back-to-back wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Dorea, who coached Silva for the Chavez and Ortiz bouts, made his case for why he believes Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy