CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Octopus Energy to take on Avro customers after collapse

By Tess de La Mare
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usClz_0c8XFeN000

Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy to take on Avro’s 580,000 customers after the supplier collapsed last week.

The energy regulator said Octopus, which specialises in sustainable household gas and electric, had been chosen after a “competitive process” to get the best deal for Avro’s clients.

It said outstanding credit balances owed to existing and former Avro customers will be paid, and householders transferred to Octopus will be protected by the energy price cap.

Ofgem said supplies to Avro customers will continue as normal when they are switched to Octopus.

It said all those affected will be contacted in the coming days, and advised people who want to shop around for a better quote to wait until the transfer to Octopus has been completed before switching.

Ofgem said customers who choose to switch will not be charged an exit fee.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy for Citizens Advice said: “Having a new supplier should remove some uncertainty for Avro Energy’s 580,000 customers.

“Their credit balances will be carried over and their new supplier, Octopus Energy, will let them know what their new tariff will be.

“Anyone struggling to pay their bills must be supported and Octopus Energy must make sure that any debt repayment plans Avro Energy customers may have been on before are continued.

Ms Cooper emphasised that certain pensioners and those on low incomes who were eligible for the Government’s warm home discount under their Avro tariff must continue to receive it with their new supplier.

“It’s up to the Government and Ofgem to work with suppliers to ensure this happens,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Explains Bill Increase For Natural Gas, Electric Customers

DENVER (CBS4)– The price of natural gas used to heat homes is on the rise. Xcel Energy warned customers about the increase earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The energy company said there are three reasons for the increase: demand is outpacing supply during the pandemic, gas exports have increased and there is damage from the recent hurricane, Hurricane Ida. Residential customers will pay an average of 14% more, with the average bill going up from $78 to $89. Electricity costs are also going up because natural gas is used at some electric generating facilities. The average household bill will see an increase in their electric bill of about 2%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Customers face £30-a-month price hike when energy companies go bust

Consumers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes out of business stand to pay almost £30 a month more, Citizens Advice has found.The energy watchdog warns people will face “desperate choices” this winter after finding that customers of the five largest failed suppliers are set to pay £6.70 more a week when moved on to the default tariffs of a replacement firm.The energy price cap is due to rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters on October 1.We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Three more UK energy retailers collapse

They were at the small end, with 1% of the market between them. Three more UK energy retailers announced they had ceased trading September 29. Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy had between them around 230,000 customers, nearly all domestic and representing less than 1% of the market. That brings...
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Generation Investment Management to invest in Octopus Energy

UK-based financial services provider Generation Investment Management has agreed to invest a further $600m and acquire a 13% equity stake in renewable energy firm Octopus Energy Group. Under the deal, Generation Investment Management will make an immediate investment of $300m, with the rest to be invested by next June subject...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octopus Energy#Citizens Advice#Avro Energy#Government
naturalgasworld.com

UK Shell Energy takes on customers of failed Green Energy

The UK energy regulator has appointed the Anglo-Dutch major the supplier of last resort. British energy regulator Ofgem has appointed Shell Energy as the supplier of last resort for Green Supplier's 255,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers. it said September 27. This follows a competitive process...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Al Gore founded vehicle buys stake in Octopus Energy

The investment vehicle founded by former US Vice President Al Gore has bought a 13% stake in UK based Octopus Energy.Generation Investment Management said it will inject 600 million dollars (£437 million) into Octopus to help accelerate its global green energy strategy.The deal will involve an immediate 300 million dollar (£218.8 million) investment, with another 300 million dollar package due in June 2022.The move, which comes amid turmoil in the UK energy sector as firms tackle soaring gas prices, increased Octopus’ valuation to around 4.6 billion dollars (£3.3 billion).Octopus Energy founder and chief executive officer Greg Jackson said: “Whilst the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Origin makes further investment in UK's Octopus Energy

The Australian company will maintain its 20% stake in the UK energy retailer. Australia’s Origin Energy will invest an additional £38mn ($51.7mn) in UK energy retailer Octopus Energy to maintain its 20% equity interest in the company, it said on September 28. This deal comes a day after Al Gore’s clean energy fund Generation Investment Management (GIM) bought a stake in the UK retailer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Gas price crisis: Good Energy will not take failed firms’ customers

Renewable energy supplier Good Energy has said it will not take on new customers despite gas prices causing several energy firms to fold. Its chief executive Nigel Pocklington told the BBC it would not take on new customers because they are a "loss-making proposition". Avro Energy and Green ceased trading...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Thousands of energy customers facing bill shocks

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing uncertainty over their household energy bills after the collapse of suppliers in recent days. Customers are awaiting announcements by the regulator, Ofgem, about which surviving company will take on their supply and which tariff they must pay. Many will face the prospect of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Avro Energy and Green crash out of energy market

Avro Energy supplied gas and electricity to about 580,000 domestic customers. Green supplied gas and electricity to about 255,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers. It was reported yesterday that Green was in talks with insolvency experts. According to Ofgem, together the suppliers represent a share of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Centrica's British Gas to take on customers of failed People's Energy

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica’s British Gas has been appointed to take on the nearly 350,000 customers of small supplier People’s Energy which ceased trading last week. Four small British energy suppliers have collapsed over the past month amid soaring wholesale energy prices with speculation more could follow. Customers’ energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘A stain on nation’s green record’: UK renewables growth falls to lowest rate in a decade

The growth of renewable power in the UK has collapsed to its lowest rate in a decade, new analysis finds.Analysis of official figures shared with The Independent shows that total renewable capacity grew by just 2.1 per cent in the year to December 2020.This compares to an average annual rise of 18 per cent over the past decade – and an increase of 6.1 per cent in the year before.And the rate of growth of renewables, such as solar and wind power, has fallen every year since 2015, government figures show.The findings come as the UK faces an energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy