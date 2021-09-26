CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘I always listen to my mom’: 6-year-old Nevada boy leaves mask on for school picture

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) – A 6-year-old boy is trending on social media after his mom shared a conversation he had with his photographer during picture day at school. According to the boy’s mom, Nicole Peoples, a photographer asked her son Mason to remove his face mask for his school picture. However, the first-grader didn’t take his mask off because “my mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.”

