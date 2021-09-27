CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conjuring: Owners of house that inspired horror film claim to have experienced strange occurrences

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSvW3_0c8XFX8n00

The farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror film The Conjuring is on sale for $1.2m (£878,000).

The property was listed by Rhode Island realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby, who claim it is “one of the most haunted houses in the United States”.

“To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” the listing states. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.”

Arguably the most famous story inspired by the farmhouse is director James Wan’s film The Conjuring.

While the movie was not filmed at the property, it was loosely inspired by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It follows the couple as they come to the aid of the Perron family, who experienced increasingly terrifying events at their Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971.

Built in the 19th century, the farmhouse has three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, plus eight acres of land.

The most recent owners, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, claim to have experienced unusual goings-on themselves, including “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking [and] disembodied voices”.

“Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms,” Mr Heinzen told NBC 10’ WJAR. “It looks like smoke. It’ll gather in one area, and then it’ll move.”

The property listing states that the Heinzen’s have managed to turn overnight guest bookings and group events at the house into “a steady successful business”.

A sequel to The Conjuring was released in 2016, which follows the Warrens to the UK as they investigate the case of the Enfield poltergeist, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released this year.

