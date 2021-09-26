Suspected intoxicated driver runs red light, kills three in overnight crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver suspected of intoxication ran a red light and slammed into an SUV overnight, killing three people. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Culebra Road and N loop 1604 Westbound on the far Westside. Police tell us an SUV with four people inside was traveling Eastbound on the access road of Loop 1604 when they were struck by a car going South on Culebra Road.