CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Suspected intoxicated driver runs red light, kills three in overnight crash

By Andrea Carden
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A driver suspected of intoxication ran a red light and slammed into an SUV overnight, killing three people. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Culebra Road and N loop 1604 Westbound on the far Westside. Police tell us an SUV with four people inside was traveling Eastbound on the access road of Loop 1604 when they were struck by a car going South on Culebra Road.

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Light#Traffic Accident#Westside#The Jaws Of Life#Suv
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy