A Biden administration proposal pushes banks to hand over data to the Internal Revenue Service on accounts with just $600 in transactions. Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis was outraged, saying the plan was an "invasion of privacy" as she tore into Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee hearing this week. "Do you distrust the American people so much that you need to know when they bought a couch? Or a cow?" Adding, "There are obvious privacy concerns for all Americans here. and this represents a dramatic new regulatory burden for community banks and credit unions in Wyoming and elsewhere."

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO