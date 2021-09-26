CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Pros and Cons of Using a PS4 External Hard Drive

By Soham De
makeuseof.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour PS4 is a great games console, but its base hard drive might not satisfy your requirements. Meager storage space, slow load times, and frequent crashes might be plague your console. If you're experiencing any of these, or other problems, then it could be time for you to upgrade your PS4 hard drive.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
lightroomkillertips.com

How To Move Your Lightroom Catalog To An External Hard Drive (or vice versa)

I get this question a lot, but before I tell you how to do it, for the best performance from Lightroom Classic, I recommend NOT moving your catalog to an external drive. You’ll get the best performance by leaving it on your computer, and not over on an external drive. I store all my photos on an external hard drive (which I recommend), but NOT my Lightroom catalog. That being said, I still hear from people who want to move their catalog, so here’s how I would do it (it’s actually really easy if you follow these steps below).
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Tech Times

The Pros and Cons of Wireless Charging in Smartphones

About 4 years ago, Apple announced the iPhone X, which was the first in the line to adopt wireless charging technology and this took the world by storm, especially to the fans. Of course, Apple was not the first to integrate Qi wireless charging on their phones (Nokia and Samsung had already taken the leap) and the technology wasn't new either. However, being the most popular smartphone company on the globe, they received a lot of attention regarding the feature. Fast forward to 2021, this technology has become commonplace with almost every flagship and some midtier smartphones having the feature. According to Powermat, one of the biggest wireless charging networks on the planet, there are over 90 smartphones that support wireless charging capabilities.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Storage#Data Storage#External Hard Drive#Ps4#Drive Hard#Psn
makeuseof.com

How to Use External Storage Drives on Chromebook

While Chromebooks are mainly designed for working with the internet, sooner or later, you'll need to use data stored on external drives, whether optical, USB, or hard drives. You can easily use such storage drives with your Chromebook. Here's how. Optical Discs Are Read Only. You might want to read...
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Best external storage for PS4

Despite the introduction of the PlayStation 5, many gamers worldwide still use the PlayStation 4, and it will probably be around for a while longer. Since its introduction in 2013, Sony has sold over 110 million PS4 units and even managed 500,000 sales in 2021. While the PS4 remains popular,...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the “There Was a Problem Starting logiLDA.dll” Error on Windows

The LogiLDA.dll error messages appear when you use Logitech products on a Windows PC. The product can be anything from a mouse, keyboard, or webcam. In almost all cases, the error will pop up as "There was a problem starting C:\Windows\System32\LogiLDA.dll The specified module could not be found," or some close related variation.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Edit Passwords in Keychain Access on a Mac

Most of us constantly juggle dozens of passwords, with different login details for our Mac, emails, social media accounts, and more. Fortunately, your Mac can store your passwords and fill them in automatically when needed. It keeps a secure list of all the saved passwords in the keychain, which you can access and edit later on if needed.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Lesser-Known Apps to Enhance Your Windows 10 Experience

Out of the box, Windows packs a load of innovative apps and features that complement the OS. However, adding some smart apps to Windows could make your work easier, improve your efficiency, and let you have fun too. Here are six free apps that you might not have heard of...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Clean Your Desktop PC

It's important to keep your computer clean so it runs at its best. The dust that builds up inside your computer over time can increase the heat inside, which in turn reduces the life of your hardware by making it work harder. Thankfully, cleaning your desktop isn't terribly difficult. Let's...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 4 Invaluable Benefits of Switching to Linux

Linux is an operating system used in everything from phones to cars and complex supercomputers, yet you can also use it to power your personal computer. The desktop may not be the space where you’re most likely to encounter Linux, but it’s more than worth your consideration. Far from being...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

6 Ways to Speed Up Microsoft OneNote

OneNote is one of the most versatile programs in Microsoft 365. Many people love to use it as a planner, organizer, or creative tool. The problem is, it can be a bit slow, especially if you're running it on a laptop or other low-power machine. Fortunately, there are ways to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Access Sites in Safari on a Mac Using Pinned Tabs

Safari, the default web browser across all Apple devices, is a pretty decent yet underrated browser. Since its release in 2003, Apple has continuously updated Safari with efficiency in mind to ensure that users have the best internet experience. One of the most basic customizations that you can do in...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add a Passcode to Your Nintendo Switch

For gamers, our consoles are a bit like extensions of ourselves. With all the hours we've spent on it, it can be oddly personal to share it with other people. Because of this, many people have been clamoring for ways to keep their privacy on their consoles, especially the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

10 Tips for Managing Files or Folders in Finder on Your Mac

Finder is Apple’s file management application for macOS. At first glance, the app looks like any other tool you’d use to browse the contents of your operating system, much like Windows File Explorer, and in many ways it is. If, however, you dig beneath the surface, you’ll discover several useful features that make Finder special.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Can Linux Run Windows EXE Files?

Users who have recently migrated from Windows to Linux often wonder if they can run Windows apps and programs on their new system. The answer to this affects a user's perspective of Linux in general, since operating systems should be easy to use and at the same time, welcoming to the idea of running different file formats.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the "Critical Structure Corruption" BSOD in Windows 10

A Critical Structure Corruption is a type of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error that can be encountered anytime while you're using your Windows computer. You might be surfing the internet, booting up your PC, or launching a program, and out of the blue, this error will pop up on your screen.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy