More than 400,000 Oregonians identify as having more than 1 race. See the most common combinations

Ten percent of Oregonians reported on the 2020 Census that they have more than one racial identity. That was the 12th highest rate in the country and higher than in New York. Experts say that could be because Oregon has a comparatively low percentage of Black, Asian, Indigenous and Pacific Islander residents, which could result in more marriages and partnerships across racial groups. The Oregonian/OregonLive noted that phenomenon 20 years ago, when it reported that one of every seven babies born in Oregon in 1999 had parents of different races or one parent who was Latino and one who was not.