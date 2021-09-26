CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 400,000 Oregonians identify as having more than 1 race. See the most common combinations

By Betsy Hammond
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
Ten percent of Oregonians reported on the 2020 Census that they have more than one racial identity. That was the 12th highest rate in the country and higher than in New York. Experts say that could be because Oregon has a comparatively low percentage of Black, Asian, Indigenous and Pacific Islander residents, which could result in more marriages and partnerships across racial groups. The Oregonian/OregonLive noted that phenomenon 20 years ago, when it reported that one of every seven babies born in Oregon in 1999 had parents of different races or one parent who was Latino and one who was not.

Ducksterp
5d ago

Even if the human race evolved long enough to blend all ethnicities into one where there were no physical differences you would still have politicians who would try to divide us.

Marina von Linsowe
5d ago

Just keep breaking up every thing by race. forget the melting pot of equality. take the most successfully Integrated State in the country and burn out literally its commonality and call that anti-racial social justice. just make stuff up and call it "equity". if we lose our history we lose all possibility of learning how to live rqually

Jim Widdifield
5d ago

Article is misleading. There is only ONE human race. Lots of ethnicities.

