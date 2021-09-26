CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prat Headlines List of World Class Riders Ready for Santa Anita's Fall Meet

Cover picture for the article(Jockey Flavien Prat / Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) With Southern California kingpin Flavien Prat heading the charge, a full complement of world class jockeys is set to compete throughout the course of Santa Anita’s upcoming 16-day Autumn Meet, which is set to open on Friday, Oct. 1. A total of four stakes, three of them Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” Challenge Race qualifiers, will headline a nine-race program, with first post time at 1 p.m.

