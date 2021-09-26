AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC RECALLS RAW, FROZEN CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE POTSTICKER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a Hayward, Calif. establishment, is recalling more than 33,000 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic. The raw,...www.kmmo.com
