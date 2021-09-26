CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC RECALLS RAW, FROZEN CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE POTSTICKER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

kmmo.com
 5 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a Hayward, Calif. establishment, is recalling more than 33,000 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic. The raw,...

www.kmmo.com

