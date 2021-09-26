AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC RECALLS RAW, FROZEN CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE POTSTICKER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.

