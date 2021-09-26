CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

DJI Mavic 3 drone looks beefy and brilliant in new leaked photos

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough with the sketches and the renderings and the graphics. Real photos of DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 drone are surfacing now, and how!. The first photo in the wild emerged Friday after some masterful sleuthing by Jasper Ellens. Then, on Saturday, long-time DJI tipster OsitaLV posted a massive photo dump featuring close-up shots of the product. Today, even more photos of the drone have surfaced online. And this time, they provide a glimpse of the new Smart Controller too.

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaks out with two cameras, 46-minute flights and a Four Thirds sensor

DJI may be about to upend the world of aerial photography yet again — by introducing a drone with drastically improved battery life and two cameras instead of one. DroneDJ and leaker Jasper Ellens are both independently reporting that the Mavic 3 Pro is real, coming this November, and it sounds like it’ll have some significant improvements over the three-year-old Mavic 2 Pro and even the Mavic Air 2S introduced earlier this year.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

First photo of DJI Mavic 3 Pro in the wild

It had to happen. A photo has surfaced showing DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 Pro. You know you want to see it!. With every launch, there comes a time when DJI simply can’t control leaks. As a product gets closer and closer to official release, more and more people get their hands on either information – or the product itself. And when that happens, things start leaking.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Autel EVO III leak reveals specs, appearance. Release before Mavic 3?

The tipsters at Autel Robotics are certainly keeping us busy. After a bunch of unannounced, consumer-focused Autel drones showed up on Chinese social media earlier this week, a new leak indicates that the EVO III may also be ready for release. Here are the deets…. The information comes from drone...
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

DJI Mavic 3 details leaked, expected to launch in Nov 2021

Leaks are not surprising these days, but few companies have leaks of product manuals or diagrams. That seems to be a thing for DJI though, as sources with early access once more leaked the manual for an upcoming product - the DJI Mavic 3 series. Courtesy of DroneDJ, the owner's...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavic#Dji#Nda#Hasselblad
petapixel.com

DJI Mavic 3 Pro To Have Two Cameras and a 4/3-Inch Sensor: Report

A new leak suggests that not only is DJI close to releasing the Mavic 3 Pro, it also will have several eye-catching specifications: 46-minute flight time and a dual-camera system, one of which features a 4/3-inch sensor. Drone leaker Jasper Ellens and DroneDJ have each independently claimed that these features...
RETAIL
DIY Photography

Complete DJI Mavic 3 features, specs and price leak ahead of official announcement

This one’s been rumoured for a long time, but the most recent leak at the end of August suggested an announcement date for either October 2021 or January 2021. I think from a business standpoint, October is more likely, given that nobody will be buying them up as Christmas presents in January, but now the entire specs appear to have leaked, suggesting that an official announcement may be imminent.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Exclusive: Full details of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, including features, specifications, and price

We’re still awaiting DJI’s announcement – and the the full details of the highly-anticipated Mavic 3. Full specs are never released until the product itself gets launched. But a source close to DJI provided DroneDJ with a full set of documents that reveal everything you need to know about the Mavic 3 Pro: pricing, specifications, imagery, and more. Head below for the full details…
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

DJI Mini SE, a drone that fits in the palm of your hand

Back in the day, if you wanted to capture aerial photographs or videos, you’d probably need to rent yourself a helicopter. This was a rather expensive process which meant that non-enthusiasts or professionals wouldn’t be able to get the same kind of footage as those willing to pay for the experience.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
notebookcheck.net

Leaked DJI Osmo Action 2 manual confirms the design and numerous specifications of GoPro Hero 10 Black competitor

Jasper Ellens and DroneDJ have leaked another upcoming DJI device, having published numerous details about the Mavic 3 series this week too. This time, the pair have showcased the Osmo Action 2, the successor to 2019's Osmo Action. While the Osmo Action resembled GoPro's Hero cameras, the Osmo Action 2 reminds us of GoPro's Hero Session cameras.
ELECTRONICS
News Ledge

No More DJI Mavic 3 Rumors as Owners Manual Leaks

There are leaks and rumors, and then there’s the past week for the forthcoming DJI Mavic 3 camera drone. Rumors have quickly turned into concrete information as high-quality drone images, and the owner’s manual has leaked onto social media. According to the leaked documents, DJI is preparing to launch two...
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Autel’s mid-range drone series, EVO Lite, starts at $1,149

Autel Robotics has officially announced a mid-range drone series, EVO Lite, to bridge the gap between the sub-250-gram EVO Nano and the popular EVO II drones. With a maximum flight time of 40 minutes, the drone series comes in two options: The EVO Lite, which features a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor capable of 50MP stills and 4K video, and the EVO Lite+, which comes with a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor capable of 6K video and 20MP stills.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Is this the GoPro killer? Leaked DJI Osmo Action 2 manual hints at design, specs

GoPro may have just launched their new Hero 10 Black, but there’s already rumours of a competitor coming along soon. Thanks to a leaked user manual of the upcoming camera, we now know that DJI are set to launch the DJI Osmo Action 2, the successor to the 2019 DJI Osmo Action camera. There’s also already renders of it cropping up online too, though so far there’s no shots of the actual camera in use.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Autel announces two new series of drones including a tiny one to take on the DJI Mini

Autel Robotics has announced two new series of drones, the EVO Lite and the EVO Nano, the latter of which is a sub-250g drone aimed at taking a share of the license-free market from DJI (and the recently announced Hubsan Zino Mini SE). Unlike the DJI and Hubsan offerings, though, the Nano comes with obstacle avoidance – a feature notably lacking in the other two.
ELECTRONICS
Light Stalking

New Details Leak About Possible DJI Mavic 3 Pro Specs

DJI’s new Mavic 3 Pro is coming out this November and it looks set to be one heck of a beast when it does. But, at $USD 1600, it probably should do at least that if not more. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what the drone’s actual...
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

DJI Air 2S drone review — This thing is RAD!

Drone shots are a fantastic way to add energy and production value to your videos. As the market leader, DJI has released a lot of drones in the last few years. Assessing their differences and working out which one is best for you can be difficult. In this review of the DJI Air 2S, we will help you make the right choice. In addition to discussing its pros and cons, we will compare the Air 2S with the Air 2 and the Mavic 2 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Autel Aims at DJI, Launches EVO Nano and EVO Lite Compact Drones

Autel Robotics has announced the EVO Nano and EVO Lite drones that are designed for beginner enthusiasts and compete directly against the DJI Mini 2 and Air 2S. In particular, the Nano is the first sub-250 gram drone to offer obstacle avoidance. Autel Robotics might not be as household of...
CELL PHONES
dronedj.com

YouTuber accidentally reveals DJI Action 2 camera on video

YouTube influencer Peter McKinnon, famous for his photography and cinematography video tutorials, has inadvertently revealed the DJI Action 2 camera in his latest video. The accidental reveal confirms the cam’s cool new modular design and indicates the device could hit the shelves pretty soon. We already know quite a bit...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy