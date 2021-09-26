DJI Mavic 3 drone looks beefy and brilliant in new leaked photos
Enough with the sketches and the renderings and the graphics. Real photos of DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 drone are surfacing now, and how!. The first photo in the wild emerged Friday after some masterful sleuthing by Jasper Ellens. Then, on Saturday, long-time DJI tipster OsitaLV posted a massive photo dump featuring close-up shots of the product. Today, even more photos of the drone have surfaced online. And this time, they provide a glimpse of the new Smart Controller too.dronedj.com
