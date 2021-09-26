The Odyssey of Star Wars Turns the Original Trilogy Into Epic Poetry #SciFiSunday #StarWars

Star Wars is getting the Homer treatment. Like any good space opera, Star Wars shares themes with the classic epics. Picked up by Gizmodo:. You’ve likely heard how George Lucas was heavily inspired by Joseph Campbell’s research on heroic myths when creating Star Wars, and the works of Homer are arguably the most important, most influential heroic tales in Western culture. So this adaptation is extremely appropriate, and as a classics major myself, I’m pretty excited (as well as for the book’s illustrations, which are done in the style of ancient Greek pottery). The Odyssey of Star Wars will be available next week, on September 28, and you can pre-order it here. Meanwhile, however, you can read this exclusive excerpt from the book, in which Luke confronts Darth Vader on Bespin, only to learn… you know.