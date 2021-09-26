CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Says Stacey Abrams 'Might Very Well Be Better' as Georgia's Governor Than GOP's Kemp

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"Stacey, would you like to take his place?" Trump asked at a Georgia rally Saturday evening. "It's OK with me."

tiredofyour$@#t
5d ago

First of all no democrat wants that losers endorsement! He's a failure. Whomever is writing these articles no one truly cares what iq45 thinks!

The Queen Bitch
5d ago

well well well how interesting is Trump going to go back and change his party again to the Democratic side I mean after all he does that cuz he wants to be on The Winning Side he's been a Democrat three times in his life

Richie Carr
5d ago

one thing you should always count on . Donald Trump will never pitch the wrongs that he does. You have to discover the wrongs that you see him do. Donald Trump is a Criminal Mind of a free enterprise and believes he's untouchable you are more guilty than he has been in history

The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
Marietta Daily Journal

Kemp again warns against mandates, says COVID is declining in Georgia

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp doubled down Thursday on his opposition to any federal mandates requiring Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “This would be a massive federal government overreach,” Kemp said during a news conference updating the status of the virus in Georgia. The governor touted new state Department...
Fox News

Biden’s stumbles might boost a Trump comeback—without election meddling

For months now, most of the energy on the left, and in the media, has been consumed by whether Donald Trump could steal the next election. From the Jan. 6 fallout to voting rights restrictions, from Trump’s pronouncements of a rigged election to the Arizona audit that showed a Biden victory, the question looming over most political coverage is whether the former president could pull off in 2024 what he failed to do this time around.
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
Washington Post

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats

Former president Donald Trump’s obsessive lying about voter fraud helped depress Republican enthusiasm in the 2020 runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, lift Democrats Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff to victory and flip the Senate to Democratic control. Knowledgeable GOP activists and pundits blamed Trump for not just making the races all about himself, but for convincing Republicans that voting was useless. Trump threatens to pull the same stunt in 2022 to the detriment of Republican candidates for state office and for the U.S. Senate (against Warnock, who must stand for reelection).
MSNBC

Despite investigation, Trump boasts about pressuring Georgia's Kemp

Donald Trump headlined a campaign rally in Georgia on Saturday night and shared a lengthy anecdote about his post-election efforts. If the former president's attorneys were listening, it's a safe bet they weren't pleased. Trump described in some detail a narrative in which he dispatched his "people" to speak with...
POLITICO

‘Mad Dash’: Trump’s demand for a Texas ‘audit’ caught Gov. Abbott off guard

The letter from the former president seemed to come out of nowhere. For the governor’s team, it was certainly unexpected. Donald Trump’s letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanding he pursue an “audit” of the 2020 election set off a “mad dash” in the governor’s office as aides sought to figure out just how serious the former president was, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
MSNBC

Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
New York Post

Sen. Graham says he hopes Trump runs for president again in 2024

​Sen. Lindsey Graham told a gathering of Republicans that he hopes former President Donald Trump runs in 2024. “I don’t think Trump is listening. He might be. I hope President Trump runs again,” Graham (R-SC) said at a leadership conference for Michigan’s Republican Party on Saturday, according to the Detroit News.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

