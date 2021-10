After posting a brief snippet of a recent HBO Max sizzle reel -- one that focuses on his new show, Peacemaker -- The Suicide Squad director James Gunn played it close to the vest when asked to confirm whether the antihero Vigilante showed up in a particular shot. While it appears to be (this is not our first look at the character, who appeared in a still photo released over the weekend), Gunn's pithy dismissal of the question is not only characteristic of the spoiler-averse Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker, but also of the way DC TV has traditionally handled the character of Vigilante.

